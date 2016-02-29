Marrington Elementary to celebrate birthday of Dr. Seuss

Marrington Elementary School will celebrate the birthday of Dr. Seuss Wednesday as they take part in "Read Across America."
The program is an annual reading motivation and awareness program that calls for every child in every community to celebrate reading.
Marrington students and staff started the week out by wearing their “Grinchiest Green!”
Other “Honoring Dr. Seuss” activities at Marrington Elementary School will include "Caught Reading at Home Day," "Dress for Success Day" aka “Wear Something That Shows What You Want To Be When You Grow Up," "Wear Your Favorite Hat,” “Wear As Many Colors As You Can,” and “Wear Your Marrington Shirt And Mustache!"
