Nexton Elementary receives digital citizenship certification

Nexton Elementary School has been honored by a national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping kids and families thrive in a world of digital media and technology.

Common Sense recognized Nexton as a "Common Sense Digital Citizenship Certified School," according to release from the Berkeley County School District.

"We applaud the faculty and staff of Nexton Elementary for embracing digital citizenship as an important part of their students' education," said Rebecca Randall, vice president of education programs for Common Sense Education. "Nexton deserves high praise for giving its students the foundational skills they need to compete and succeed in the 21st-century workplace and participate ethically in society at large."

"We're honored to be recognized as a Common Sense Digital Citizenship Certified School," Nexton Elementary Principal Nancy Leigh said. "By preparing our students to use technology safely and responsibly, we are providing them unlimited opportunities to maximize and personalize their learning."



Nexton Elementary has been using Common Sense Education's digital citizenship resources, which were created in collaboration with Dr. Howard Gardner of the GoodPlay Project at the Harvard Graduate School of Education.

The resources teach students, educators, and parents skills related to Internet safety, protecting online reputations and personal privacy, managing online relationships, and respecting creative copyright. The free resources are currently used in more than 90,000 classrooms nationwide.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All rights reserved.