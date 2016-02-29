Tecklenburg to speak at SPAWAR mentoring event

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will speak at to sixth and seventh grade boys at the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic Tuesday.

The center is hosting "A Day at the Lab" event as part of the nationwide "My Brother's Keeper" initiative.

Through its STEM Educational Outreach Program, SSC Atlantic has organized a full day of activities.

Visiting young men will take part in hands-on activities, dynamic talks and lab tours designed to instill passion for science, technology, engineering and math, entrepreneurship and innovation. They will learn about the innovative research and development at SSC Atlantic sites that ensures warfighters have the information warfare solutions they need.

Students interested in pursuing STEM study and careers are linked with a mentor or mentor team.



Launched in 2014, “My Brother’s Keeper” is a challenge to cities, towns, counties and tribes across the country to become MBK communities that implement a coherent cradle-to-college-and-career strategy for improving the life outcomes of young men, regardless of who they are, where they come from or the circumstances into which they are born.

Local schools attending include:

James Simmons Elementary, Charleston County

Sanders Clyde Creative Arts School, Charleston County

Charleston Promise Neighborhood, Charleston

Sedgefield Middle School, Berkeley County



The goals of the challenge are to ensure all children enter school cognitively, physically, socially and emotionally ready; ensure all children read at grade level by third grade; ensure all youth graduate from high school; ensure all youth complete post-secondary education or training; ensure all youth out of school are employed; and ensure all youth remain safe from violent crime.



