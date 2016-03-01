Road closures possible during prescribed burn in Berkeley County

A prescribed fire will burn in the Cainhoy area of Berkeley County Tuesday.

According to officials, residual smoke from the burn, which will span 500 acres, is expected to cross Highway 41.

Road closures on Highway 41 at Charity Church Road and at Halfway Creek are possible. The burn will end at 5 p.m.

Berkeley County officials remind you to obey posted road signs.

