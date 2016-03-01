BCSO visits deputy wounded in early-morning shooting

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office has shared a photo of deputies visiting a member of their force that was wounded in an early morning shooting last week.
Officials say Cpl. Kimber Gist was shot multiple times after getting into a struggle with a suspect on Friday, Feb. 26.
Authorities later found the suspect, Travis Smith, dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in his home. Officials said it is possible the suspect was also wounded by gunfire in the struggle.
Community members are also keeping Gist in their thoughts as she recovers.
Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.
JetBlue says another plane is on the way to Charleston International Airport hours after an earlier flight was forced to make an emergency landing in the Holy City.More >>
JetBlue says another plane is on the way to Charleston International Airport hours after an earlier flight was forced to make an emergency landing in the Holy City.More >>
A judge denied bond Friday for the man accused of shooting a woman in the head.More >>
A judge denied bond Friday for the man accused of shooting a woman in the head.More >>
The power is back on for more than 3,500 SCE&G customers after a car crashed into a utility pole.More >>
The power is back on for more than 3,500 SCE&G customers after a car crashed into a utility pole.More >>
A blaze reported in Mount Pleasant turned out to be a false alarm, a fire official says.More >>
A blaze reported in Mount Pleasant turned out to be a false alarm, a fire official says.More >>
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that eight subjects have been arrested in Orangeburg County on various drug distribution charges by a unit made up of county, state, and federal agents.More >>
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that eight subjects have been arrested in Orangeburg County on various drug distribution charges by a unit made up of county, state, and federal agents.More >>