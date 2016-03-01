BCSO visits deputy wounded in early-morning shooting

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office has shared a photo of deputies visiting a member of their force that was wounded in an early morning shooting last week.

Officials say Cpl. Kimber Gist was shot multiple times after getting into a struggle with a suspect on Friday, Feb. 26.

Authorities later found the suspect, Travis Smith, dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in his home. Officials said it is possible the suspect was also wounded by gunfire in the struggle.

Community members are also keeping Gist in their thoughts as she recovers.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.