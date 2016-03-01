Charleston couple says they're debt-free after big lottery win

A Charleston couple is now a quarter-of-a-million dollars richer.

Officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery say a man scratched off a $250,000 win on the Mega Bucks game while sitting in his driveway waiting on the garage door to open.

“I called my wife from the car,” he said.

According to a news release, the couple spent the following days pouring over their bills and expenses coming up with a plan.

“My wife figured it all out,” credited the husband. They are debt free today.

“I’m relaxed,” he added.

As of just after 11 a.m., four top prizes of $250,000 remain in the $10 Mega Bucks game. Officials say the odds of winning $250,000 are 1 in 696,000.

