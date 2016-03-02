$1 million lottery ticket sold in Charleston

Check your tickets! Officials say a convenience store in Charleston has sold a Mega Millions® ticket worth $1 million.

The ticket was sold at the Quick Stop Market at 167 President St, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

It matched all five white ball numbers drawn. They player has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim his or her prize.

The odds of winning $1 million are one in 18,492,204 million.

The Mega Millions® jackpot for Friday night’s drawing is an estimated $144 million.

