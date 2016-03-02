Charleston makes list of best places to live in the U.S.

Charleston ranks as #19 with an overall score of 6.9 out of 10 in U.S. New's list of the best places to live.

Charleston has been ranked at number 19 in the U.S. News and World Report's list of the best places to live in the United States.

In an article released Wednesday, U.S. News claimed to have analyzed 100 cities to find the country's best places to live based on quality of life and job market as well as the value of living there and people's desire to live there.

Charleston achieved an overall score of 6.9 out of 10, landing the city in 19th place. Read more about the U.S. News analysis here.

"Not only is the area overflowing with entertainment and good food, but this low country locale is also gorgeous," states a local U.S. news writer.

“Whether it's Spanish moss dangling from oak trees or the smell of shrimp and grits wafting downtown – Charleston is sure to charm you,” she adds.

With an overall score of 7.8 out of 10, Denver, Colorado boasts the number one spot on the list. Austin, TX; Fayetteville, AR; Raleigh-Durham, NC, and Colorado Springs, CO follow.

Charlotte, NC scored the 15th spot. The city of Greenville is 35th on the list.

