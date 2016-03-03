No serious injuries reported after freon leak prompts health clinic evacuation

A downtown Charleston street is closed as emergency officials respond to a possible hazmat situation. (Source: Charleston Fire)

A downtown Charleston street is closed as emergency officials respond to what was first reported as a possible hazmat situation but turned out to be a freon leak from an air unit.

Officials now say they are ventilating the building.

Authorities were called to Fetter Health Care, a health clinic located at 51 Nassau St., after an odor was reported in the building, followed by complaints from patients and doctors of itchy eyes and coughing.

Nassau is closed between Wolfe and Columbus as they respond. Officials say one lane on Meeting Street between Wolfe and Spring has been closed as well.

Live 5 News crews on scene say patients and doctors have been escorted out of the building and are standing on Nassau street as authorities respond.

Fetter Health Care building on meeting street evacuated due to odor and people w itchy eyes. @Live5News #chsnews pic.twitter.com/Go6ZFValDO — Live5 Photog (@Live5_Photog) March 3, 2016

There have been no reports serious illness or injuries in the evacuation.

