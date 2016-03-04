Quantcast

Announcement scheduled for International African American Museum Friday morning

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Officials with the International African American Museum say they will make a major announcement Friday.

The "major step forward for the museum" comes nearly four months after it's last monumental announcement, when Boeing donated $500,000.

Former Charleston mayor Joe Riley continues to spearhead the project. He will help with Friday's 10:30 a.m. unveiling.

The announcement will take place at Gadsden's Wharf site for the museum, adjacent to the maritime center.

