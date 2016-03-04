'Friends' sell bargain books for Charleston Libraries

The Charleston Friends of the Library will have it's first of five books sales this week.



The group says they will have great literature, CD's and DVD's for sale on Friday and Saturday at the Otranto Library on Otranto Road in North Charleston.



The money raised on the bargain books and technology will help with library services, which includes buying equipment, training purposes and public programming. According to Charleston Friends of the Library, mystery, romance, classics, cookbooks and more will be for sale Friday and Saturday.

"Friends" will also have children's books starting at $.50 each.



Doors at the Otranto Library are open Friday 9 a.m to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



