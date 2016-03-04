Wounded Berkeley County Deputy Cpl. Kimber Gist released from hospital

Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office visited Gist in the hospital. (Source: BCSO)

After recovering for a week, a deputy wounded in an early-morning shooting in Berkeley County was released from the hospital on Friday.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office posted a picture Friday evening of Cpl. Kimber Gist being released from Trident Hospital.

"We are very grateful for all the messages, prayers and calls from all over the country wishing Kimber a speedy recovery," BCSO officials said."Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Trident hospital who treated Kimber so well this week."

Gist was shot multiple times last Friday after a struggle ensued with a suspect behind a Food Lion off Red Bank Road.

Officials say Gist was investigating a suspicious vehicle with two people inside.

A fight broke out between her and accused shooter Travis Smith as she was getting information from him, according to authorities. That struggle turned into a gunfight, Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said.

Smith was later found dead in a home in North Charleston with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident.

