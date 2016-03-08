Charleston City Council to vote on resolution supporting removal of Citadel Confederate Naval Jack

Democrat Senator Marlon Kimpson filed a bill in February to remove the Confederate Naval Jack flag from the Citadel's Summerall Chapel. (Photo Source: WCSC)

Charleston City Council will vote on a resolution in support of a senator's bill to remove the Confederate Naval Jack from The Citadel's chapel and allow leaders of the state’s colleges and universities to vote to remove flags representing the War Between the States, including the Confederate flag, from their places of worship.

The bill, if approved, would also authorize the board of directors of public institutions of higher learning to remove flags of the Civil War from chapels and other structures having a religious purpose.

The South Carolina General Assembly voted to remove the flag from Statehouse grounds in July 2015 after law enforcement officials said suspected Emanuel AME Church shooter Dylann Roof displayed it in promotion of white supremacy, the resolution states.

A two-thirds majority in the General Assembly is needed to pass the bill.

