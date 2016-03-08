City Council to vote on James Island's 'gathering place' Tuesday

The Charleston City planning commission continues the conversation on big developments that will affect the James Island community, perhaps for years to come.



Charleston City Council will listen to a presentation on the Gathering Place zoning ordinances Tuesday evening. The council will decide whether to amend the Gathering Place zoning ordinance or extend a moratorium scheduled to end March 11, 2016.



The Gathering Place is zoned for both residential and commercial spaces such as shops, restaurants and apartments. Some James Island residents say the close to 600 apartment units and rental properties in the works are putting a strain on the area.

In "Save James Island," a public Facebook group, residents say they are not receiving sufficient infrastructure to support it all.



City Council meets in Council Chambers in downtown Charleston at 5:00 p.m.

