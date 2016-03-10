Quantcast

No injuries reported in accident involving school bus in Mount Pleasant

(Source: Mt. Pleasant Police)
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

Mount Pleasant Police responded to an accident involving a school bus at Palmetto Hall Boulevard and Dunes West Boulevard in Mt. Pleasant Thursday morning.

Chip Googe, spokesman for the Mount Pleasant Police Department, said while there were children on the bus, no injuries were reported. 

The accident happened at 8:04 a.m., according to Charleston County Dispatch. 

