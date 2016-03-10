Charleston police seeking information on unsolved murder

Crime Stoppers and the Charleston Police Department are asking for help solving a homicide that happened over two years ago.

Charles Francis, the spokesman for the police department, said officers found 18-year-old Malcom Jefferson suffering a gunshot wound in a shed at the 1100 block of Forbes Avenue on Oct. 8, 2013.

Jefferson was taken to MUSC, where he died of his injuries.

Anyone with information about this case can call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-call CPD detective.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.