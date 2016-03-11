St. Patricks Day, Black Expo fun and much more in this weeks 5 Around Town!

Check out what we've got to keep you busy in this weekend's 5 Around Town. (Source: WCSC)

As the temperatures climb you'll want to head outside and enjoy all that the Lowcountry has to offer!

If you're planning to get out and about, there are plenty of events for you to enjoy.



Black Expo South



The Black Expo is an annual event that brings the community together and showcases local businesses in the Lowcountry.

It returns to Charleston this Saturday! In it's 17th year, the expo will feature health and wellness, financial seminars, live entertainment including a drumline battle and 160 vendors offering their services.



The expo is family friendly, it's being held this Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm and tickets are $15, the Live 5 News team will also be on hand to take pictures and sign autographs, so be sure to come out and see us!

More information can be found at: http://blackexposouth.com/charleston-black-expo/.



North Charlestons St. Paddy's Day Block Party and Parade



The biggest St. Patrick's Day celebration in the Lowcountry is happening this weekend.

North Charleston's St Paddy's Day Block Party and parade is happening in Park Circle Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

The parade starts at noon and the festival will feature live music across three stages.

Enjoy food from park circle restaurants and a number of food trucks.

There will also be plenty of activities for kids, like jump castles and face painting.

Find more information at www.northcharleston.org.



Fourth annual Charleston Tells Storytelling Festival

The fourth annual Charleston Tells Storytelling Festival features some of the best national and local storytellers with performances that reminisce about the carefree days of childhood.

More than 40 programs are planned for both Friday and Saturday nights, including outdoor ghost stories Saturday night.

The event takes place at Second Presbyterian Church at Wragg Square, there will be tents set up with various storytellers at each one.



Times are Friday from 7 pm to 9:30 pm and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission prices range from $15 to $25 and you can find more information at www.ccpl.org.



The Annual Shuckin' in the Park Oyster Roast

The annual Shuckin' in the Park Oyster Roast, now entering its 17th consecutive year, is happening Saturday, March 12, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Old Santee Canal Park in Moncks Corner.

In addition to oysters, there will be activities for children, including a free jump castle, and the first 100 people through the gate for the festival will receive a free, 12 ounce souvenir cup.



There will also be live music from Custom 4 and Friends.

Admission is $3 in advance and $5 at the gate.

Buckets of oysters are $10 and serving begins at 1 p.m.

For more information visit: www.oldsanteecanalpark.org.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.