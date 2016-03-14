Accidents slow traffic in both directions on I-526

Heavy traffic is reported on I-526 Monday morning after a couple of accidents.

According to dispatch, one lane is blocked as authorities respond to a traffic accident westbound on I-526 at Exit 17, one mile away from the Rivers Avenue exit.

Traffic is still moving slowly after a stalled 18-wheeler blocked one lane eastbound on I-526 near North Rhett Avenue. The 18-wheeler has since been moved.

Allow extra time if heading to this area.

