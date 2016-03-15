ADUs, short-term rentals bring new discussions to Mt. Pleasant

Mount Pleasant's Planning and Development committee will tackle another issue of infrastructure in the rapidly growing town Tuesday afternoon.



The committee plans to take a look at the rules against accessory dwelling units and short-term rentals. The recent trend of ADUs in many backyards has brought up a new conversation the committee hopes to talk about, says council member Gary Santos.



ADUs and short-term rentals can overlap, but in most cases the units cannot be used as short-terms rentals without a hospitality license, according to the towns rules and regulations.



ADUs can up to 850 square feet and 25 feet high. They also must have an off-street parking space for residents.



Mayor Linda Page says she is in support short-term rentals and ADUs in Mount Pleasant. She said the majority of citizens she spoke with are not in favor of more regulation on their property.



The committee will meet at 2 p.m. inside Mount Pleasant Town Hall.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.