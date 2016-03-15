Mount Pleasant Police Department to hold Coffee with a Cop event

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is inviting neighbors to join them for coffee and conversation at Coffee with a Cop on Wednesday. (Source: Mount Pleasant PD)

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is inviting neighbors to join them for coffee and conversation at Coffee with a Cop on Wednesday, March 16.

Officials say the mission of Coffee with a Cop is to break down barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve by giving people the chance to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the officers.

The event will be held at the Chik-fil-A on 3102 Ironclad Alley from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Anyone with questions should contact bgregory@tompsc.com, or call 843-323-1072.

