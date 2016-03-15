All CCSD schools and offices open for make-up day on March 25

All Charleston County School District schools and offices will be open Friday, March 25 as a make-up day, according to a news release.

This means students and teachers will have a full day of school on March 25th, which was designated to be a teacher workday and a make-up day in the event of district-wide school closures.

They'll be catching up after severe weather forced officials to cancel school on Oct. 6, 2015.

