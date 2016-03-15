Man faces new charge of impersonating officer

A man accused of impersonating an agent with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division in February has been charged in another incident after an investigation, officials say.

According to an affidavit, officials believe Zachery Hoy Sivils impersonated a law enforcement officer while at Stilettos Gentlemen’s Club on or between Oct. 1 and Oct. 6, 2015.

MOBILE USERS: Click here for photos.

He was arrested Tuesday just before 8 a.m. and charged with impersonating an officer and consuming alcohol illegally. He was released the same morning after posting $5,000 bond.

The affidavit says he gained entry inside the club by claiming he was a SLED agent and displaying a badge.

It says he was seen traveling in a Chevrolet Tahoe equipped with emergency lights and radio equipment that he referred to as his “state issued patrol car” every time he went to the club.

Staff at Stilettos told deputies they detained Sivils on one occasion after finding him in possession of a .40 caliber Glock handgun while drinking at the club. The affidavit states Sivils was no longer under accordance with South Carolina’s concealed carry law once he consumed alcohol.

Stephanie Fuller is a former neighbor of the suspect.

Fuller recalled seeing Sivils' car equipped with blue lights outside his house.

"We kind of questioned was he a police officer? What kind of job did he do?"

"Who does that, who thinks I'm gonna impersonate a police officer? What is your end goal of what you're doing? It's really scary," Fuller said.

Sivils was charged with impersonating an officer in February of this year after a Berkeley County deputy saw him pulling someone over in a silver SUV with blue flashing lights.

According to his arrest record, Sivils has been charged with impersonating an officer multiple times.

So what should you do if you're suspicious of an officer who is trying to pull you over?

We got some tips from Charleston County Sheriff's Major Eric Watson.

Watson said first thing, turn on your hazard lights.

Reduce your speed, drive to an area with proper lights or illumination or to the nearest convenient store where foot traffic is heavy.

The officer should tell you what agency he/she is with and the reason for the stop.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.