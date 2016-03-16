Quantcast

Highway 17 at Market Center Boulevard back open after crash

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC

Highway 17 at Market Center Boulevard in Mount Pleasant is open again after a crash. 

According to Mount Pleasant Police, an accident closed all southbound lanes in that area around 10 a.m. Traffic was diverted from Highway 17 to Market Center as officers waited for tow-trucks to arrive. 

