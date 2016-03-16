After 11 years, U.S. Marshals still looking for ex-Charleston cop accused of killing wife

U.S. Marshals are still looking for an ex-Charleston cop they say betrayed his badge in the worst way.

Authorities say Daniel William Hiers, Jr. vanished after he shot and killed his wife, Ludimila Hiers in their Goose Creek home in March, 2005. Tuesday was the 11th anniversary of the incident.

Hiers was suspended from the police force in 2004 after being arrested by the North Charleston Police Department for committing lewd acts on a child under 16.

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office then filed additional charges against Hiers for first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. The U.S. Marshals Service says Hiers was scheduled to surrender on those charges on March 15, 2005, but failed to meet his lawyer at the sheriff's department. U.S. Marshals say when Hiers’ mother looked for him at his house, he was nowhere to be found. "What was found in Hiers’ bedroom was the body of his 24-year-old wife, Ludimila, killed with a gunshot to the head," they say in a news release.

Neighbors say they saw Hiers leaving the house several hours before Ludimila's body was found.

U.S. Marshals say Hiers was last seen driving a red 2005 Chevy Aveo on the day of his wife’s death. According to a news release, the vehicle was found in Laredo, Texas on June 20, 2005.

One of the U.S. Marshals' 15 Most Wanted, Hiers is an experienced hunter with 11 years of police experience.

“He has stated that he will not go to prison, is possibly suicidal and may force an armed confrontation,” the U.S. Marshal Service said in a news release from 2005.

According to their website, the U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward for information directly leading to Hiers’ arrest.

“It is especially abhorrent when individuals sworn to uphold the law commit such crimes. We will remain focused on seeing that this fugitive is brought to justice,” said Marshals Service Director Benigno Reyna.

Timeline of events (Provided by the U.S. Marshals Service)

Prior to November 2004, Hiers is a former police officer who worked in three different jurisdictions in the state of South Carolina. Hiers has a total of 11 years of police experience.

November 2004, North Charleston SC Police Department charged Hiers with Lewd Acts with a Minor in November of 2004

January 2005, Hiers resigned from his position as a School Resource Officer and began working for Banks Construction Company

March 9, 2005, Criminal Sexual Conduct With a Minor charge issued

March 15, 2005, Wife found murdered. Hiers was last seen driving a red 2005 Chevrolet Aveo, SC Tag 486DEH.

March 26, 2005, Profiled on America's Most Wanted

March 31, 2005, the Goose Creek, SC Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Hiers, alleging that he murdered his wife

Hiers is believed to be in possession of a .40 Glock pistol and and bullet-resistant vest, the wanted poster states.

Anyone with information on Hiers's whereabouts should contact their nearest U.S. Marshal's Office or the U.S. Marshals Service Headquarters at (800) 336-0102.

