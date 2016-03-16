Quantcast

Crash snarls traffic on the Ravenel Bridge

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

All lanes but one have been reopened after a crash closed three lanes northbound and one southbound on the Ravenel Bridge during lunch hour Wednesday, officials say. 

South Carolina Highway Patrol reported injuries and entrapment in connection with the accident.  

The crash was reported at 12:30 p.m.

