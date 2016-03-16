Crews: Work to repair sewage line break will require extra day

Work to repair a broken sewage line will continue into Thursday. (Source: Live 5)

Work to repair a broken West Ashley sewage line in West Ashley will continue into Thursday, according to the Charleston Water System.

Crews are advising the public to avoid contact with water in the Stono River near Laxy River Drive, South Shore Drive, and Headquarters Plantation after the line break in a nearby tidal creek was discovered Tuesday.

That includes fishing, wading and swimming, CWS spokesperson Jenny Craft said.

Neighbors on Tucker Drive say they noticed sewage over the weekend.

Testing of water samples from the tidal creek and Stono River so far show the water is safe.

