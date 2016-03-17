FBI, Town of James Island offering reward for information on church vandalisms

According to police, a member of the Bethel AME church on James Island found three holes in the front window of the church that faces Central Park Road, and broken glass in the sanctuary. (Source: WCSC)

Officials are offering a total of $6,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for three James Island Church vandalisms that occurred in the Summer of 2015.

The FBI is offering $5,000 on top of a $1,000 reward being offered by the Town of James Island.

Bethel AME Church, Mount Sinai Evangelistic Church and Payne Church were found with bullet holes to windows and or doors from the outside.

According to Lt. Christopher Brokaw with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, detectives believe the incidents are related.

"When I saw it, I said, "it could not be us, not us,'" said Elder Jerome Fludd of Mt. Sinai. "Who would think after the [Emanuel] Nine that this would spill over to James Island and to the other churches."

Also that summer, Charleston County deputies responded to a report of bullet holes in the front windows and door of the James Island United Congregational Church. That incident was determined not to be related to the other three church vandalisms, Brokaw said.

Contact Detective Mike Sharpe of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-740-3104 if you have information authorities may find useful.

