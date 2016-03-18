Quantcast

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash blocks entrance ramp to I-26 WB from W. Montague Avenue

(Source: SCDOT) (Source: SCDOT)
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

The entrance ramp to I-26 from West Montague is closed after a crash.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting injuries and entrapment connected with the accident.

It was called in at 6:07 a.m.

