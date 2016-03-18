Fashion, hockey and more in this week's 5 Around Town!

Check out what we've got to keep you busy in this weekend's 5 Around Town. (Source: WCSC)

Whether you want to get all dolled up and watch models strut their stuff on the runway, find a new furry friend or toss undies for a great cause, this weekend is full of options for you and the family to choose from. We've got you covered in this 5 Around Town report!

Charleston Fashion Week

Charleston Fashion Week returns to Historic Downtown Charleston under the tents of Marion Square. The event showcases designers and models from across the East Coast. This Saturday, you can take in the Spring Bridal Show in Marion Square, showcasing all of the latest Bridal fashions. Get your tickets here.

Pet Fest

If you're a dog lover, bring your dog or find your new best friend at Pet Fest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday at Palmetto Islands County Park. Pet Fest features dozens of pet-related organizations showcasing their causes, products and services, including rescue groups with adoptable dogs, in a pet-friendly environment. For more information visit www.CharlestonCountyParks.com/PetFest.

Undie Sunday with the South Carolina Stingrays

Sunday, make plans to head to the North Charleston Coliseum to catch the Stingrays in action, but make sure you bring some underwear with you!

The ice hockey team is celebrating "Undie Sunday." When the they score the first goal, the crowd will throw new, packaged undergarments on the ice to support the Carolina Youth Development Center. Tickets are five dollars for kids and adult tickets start at eight bucks for adults. The Stingrays host Greenville at 3:05 p.m. For more information and for additional ticket prices, visit http://stingrayshockey.com/home/.

