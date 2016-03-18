West Ashley man recoverving from gunshot wounds, suspects unknown

A West Ashley man is recovering from gunshot wounds after he was shot outside of his home, he says.

Sobhi Hassan said it was a normal late night walk along Hillside Drive to a convenient store around 11 p.m. Thursday when he heard five to six gunshots. He says he initially believed the noise was from a BB gun.

After taking cover in a nearby yard, he says he felt pain and looked down to a hole in his ankle.

"I don't believe it," Hassan said. "It's just like a joke, really. I'm lucky. The bullet could have taken all my leg. It could have come to the bone, or something, you know? "

Hassan says he was transported by EMS to MUSC after calling 911.

Deputies took pictures of the scene and collected a shell casing they will place into evidence.

Hassan says the shooting will not stop him from sitting on his porch when he is fully recovered.

