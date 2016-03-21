Quantcast

Berkeley Co. deputies investigating club bouncer shooting - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Berkeley Co. deputies investigating club bouncer shooting

(Source: AP Stock Graphic) (Source: AP Stock Graphic)
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened at a nightclub over the weekend.

According to an incident report, a security guard at Bently’s on Myers Road was found by deputies with a gunshot wound to the leg early Sunday morning.  

The incident happened around 1 a.m.

Three vehicles also saw minor damage from gunfire.

The security guard was taken to the hospital. No arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly