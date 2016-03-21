Berkeley Co. deputies investigating club bouncer shooting

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened at a nightclub over the weekend.

According to an incident report, a security guard at Bently’s on Myers Road was found by deputies with a gunshot wound to the leg early Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 1 a.m.

Three vehicles also saw minor damage from gunfire.

The security guard was taken to the hospital. No arrests have been made at this time.

