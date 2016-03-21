Second phase of Ashley River Bridge Bike/Pedestrian Improvement Project starts April 2

The second phase of the Ashley River Bridge Bike/ Pedestrian Improvements project will begin on Saturday, April 2, Charleston County officials say.



Phase two of the project will include the temporary lane closure of the far right northbound lane of the Ashley River Bridge for testing to measure the actual traffic impact and confirm the findings of the previously completed traffic study.



The test phase will run for up to 60 days to provide engineers with an appropriate sample size of its impact on traffic. Drivers using the northbound Ashley River Bridge from Folly Road will see a new traffic pattern starting near Albemarle Road.



All drivers traveling north on the Ashley River Bridge may experience some heavier traffic during the first few days as the community adjusts to the new traffic flow.

Crews will begin setting up barricades for the test lane at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 2. Work should be completed by that evening, weather permitting.

The lane will not be open to bicyclists and pedestrians during the testing period. The testing phase is to study traffic only; bicyclists and pedestrians will be prohibited from using the closed lane. The proper safety measures will not be in place to protect bicyclists and pedestrians.

Message boards will be in place at the following locations by Monday, March 21:

• Folly Road just before Albemarle Road

• U.S. 17 Northbound between Wesley Drive and the Ashley River Bridge

• St. Andrews Blvd. just after the U.S. 17 NB/SB divergence



Key benefits related to the project:

• Connecting downtown Charleston to the West Ashley Greenway

• Recreational and aesthetic value for the community

• Provides a safe alternative mode of transportation for commuters and visitors to the Charleston area

• Provides for a major connection for Battery 2 Beach Route and the East Coast Greenway



Visit the official website at http://roads.charlestoncounty.org for public meeting notices and up-to-date news and information about all Charleston County Transportation Sales Tax road projects. Anyone with questions about the project can call Charleston County’s Transportation Development Department at (843) 202-6140.

