Road closures scheduled for Cooper River Bridge Run

Several of Charleston's roads will be closed starting Friday for the Cooper River Bridge run on Saturday.

According to a news release from the Charleston Police Department, Hampton Park will close at all entrances Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

George Street between Meeting and Anson Street will also be closed Friday from 10 p.m until 2:00 p.m.Saturday.

Meeting St. between George and Wentworth will close on Friday at 10:00 pm.

The Northbound Lane of Meeting Street from George to Calhoun will remain open while the southbound lane is closed for traffic. Traffic will be re-opened on Saturday following Finish Line cleanup, near 2 p.m.

Road closures will continue on Saturday, they include:

Calhoun Street between Meeting to Anson Street will be closed to all traffic from 12 a.m. to 2 p.m.; residential limited traffic only until 4:30 a.m. when the road will be closed entirely.

Calhoun Street, between King and East Bay Street, will be closed on Saturday, April 2, at 4:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

George Street from East Bay Street to Anson Street from 5 a.m. to 2 .m.

Anson Street from Calhoun to Laurens Street will be closed 4:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Alexander Street from Charlotte St to George Street from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Charlotte Street from Elizabeth to Meeting Street from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Henrietta Street from Elizabeth to Meeting Street from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Elizabeth Street from Calhoun to Charlotte Street-from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Meeting Street from John to Wentworth will be closed at 4:30 a.m. with early openings happening after race participants leave the route and the route is cleared (EST 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Arthur Ravenel Bridge and Wonder's Way Lane will be closed by CPD at 6:30 a.m. to clear the bridge of pedestrian traffic until Bridge is re-opened following the race.

Race Route and support streets will be closed at 7:00 a.m. until the participants are finished and the roadways are cleaned (11:30-12:00) the entire Arthur Ravenel Bridge will be closed until the participants have cleared the bridge, support staff removed, barricades removed, and the bridge cleaned of any debris.

Traffic off King Street will be re-routed onto St. Philip Street from Spring Street and Beaufain Street. Traffic on Cannon St will turn at St. Philip and flow north or south.

Race route, according to officials: Coleman Boulevard from Houston Northcutt south across the Ravenel Bridge. From the Ravenel Bridge to Meeting Street from Romney to Woolfe and John to Hasell, Woolfe Street from Meeting to King, King Street from Cannon to Hasell, Wentworth Street from King to Meeting, Society Street from King to Meeting, George Street from King to Meeting, Hutson Street from King to Meeting.

