Report: Gas station delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Mount Pleasant

Officers are investigating after a delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint at a Mount Pleasant gas station Tuesday morning.

A Mount Pleasant police officer responded to the Blue Water BP gas station on Long Point Road at 4:55 a.m.

A delivery driver told the officer he was carrying loads of cigarettes into the business when a person holding a firearm with something covering his head ran up to him and yelled “give me your money, give me your money!”

Officers say the victim gave the suspect his wallet and the suspect fled toward Egypt Road.

After looking at surveillance video, officers say the suspect was wearing a long-sleeved gray shirt on his face and possibly a cap on his head. He was wearing dark clothing, according to investigators.

