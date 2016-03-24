Take in a night at the Opera and enjoy fresh goodies at the Market! In this weeks' 5 Around Town!

There's no shortage of things to do this weekend! If you're planning to get out and about.. We've got you covered!

We'll start with a night at the theater!

Phantom of the Opera



Phantom of the Opera is now showing at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center!

The musical is coming to the Lowcountry as part of a brand new North American Tour.

This Phantom features a new scenic design by Paul Brown, Tony Award®-winning original costume design by Maria Björnson, and the list goes on!

The production, boasts many exciting special and songs like "Music of the Night," and "Masquerade" will be performed by a cast and orchestra of 52, making this Phantom one of the largest productions now on tour.

The show is in Charleston until April 3rd. And we are allowing you to get discounted tickets. Sunday is Live 5 Day and you can get tickets for 49 dollars courtesy of Live 5.

Tickets are still available, visit https://www.northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com/events/detail/phantom-of-the-opera



The Sunday Brunch Farmers Market



The Sunday Brunch Farmers market is back on James Island, every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Come on out to enjoy local produce, locally farmed meat, as well, as, art, kids activities and much more!

In addition to the goodies, you can also drink Bloody Marys and mimosas. In fact Sunday Brunch Farmers market is the only Charleston Market that offers a full bar with these options.

The market is located outdoors behind the Charleston Pour House at 1977 Maybank Highway.

Access to the market is free but be sure to bring your wallet to purchase some treats!

For more information visit www.sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com



Charleston Night market



The Charleston Night Market is back for the Spring and Summer season!

This weekend on Friday and Saturday night you can shop talented artists and food vendors, as well as enjoy live music at the Charleston City market from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The night market is happening every Friday and Saturday night through December.

