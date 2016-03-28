TUNE IN NOW on Bounce: The latest after the attack in Brussels

Here are our top stories. Catch these headlines and more as Live 5 News continues on Bounce at 7 a.m.

1. The Latest: Belgium: 4 wounded have died, 35 victims in all

The Belgian health minister says four of those wounded in the suicide bombings last week have died in the hospital, bringing the number of victims of the bombings to 35. Read more.

2. A man accused of shooting and killing a woman, and injuring another person early Easter morning is expected to have a bond hearing today

David Ramsey has been charged with murder, attempted murder, and a weapons charge. Read more.

3. Trooper fatally shoots a man pointing gun outside night club in Lenoir County, North Carolina

That trooper is on administrative leave as the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation looks into the incident. More at 7 a.m.

4. Sanders wins 3 states; Clinton retains big delegate lead

Bernie Sanders scored three wins in Western caucus contests, giving a powerful psychological boost to his supporters but doing little to move him closer to securing the Democratic nomination. Read more.

