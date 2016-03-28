TUNE IN NOW on Bounce: The latest after the attack in Brussels

Here are our top stories. Catch these headlines and more as Live 5 News continues on Bounce at 7 a.m.
1. The Latest: Belgium: 4 wounded have died, 35 victims in all
The Belgian health minister says four of those wounded in the suicide bombings last week have died in the hospital, bringing the number of victims of the bombings to 35. Read more.
2. A man accused of shooting and killing a woman, and injuring another person early Easter morning is expected to have a bond hearing today
David Ramsey has been charged with murder, attempted murder, and a weapons charge. Read more.
3. Trooper fatally shoots a man pointing gun outside night club in Lenoir County, North Carolina
That trooper is on administrative leave as the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation looks into the incident. More at 7 a.m.
4. Sanders wins 3 states; Clinton retains big delegate lead
Bernie Sanders scored three wins in Western caucus contests, giving a powerful psychological boost to his supporters but doing little to move him closer to securing the Democratic nomination. Read more.
Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.
JetBlue says another plane is on the way to Charleston International Airport hours after an earlier flight was forced to make an emergency landing in the Holy City.More >>
JetBlue says another plane is on the way to Charleston International Airport hours after an earlier flight was forced to make an emergency landing in the Holy City.More >>
A judge denied bond Friday for the man accused of shooting a woman in the head.More >>
A judge denied bond Friday for the man accused of shooting a woman in the head.More >>
The power is back on for more than 3,500 SCE&G customers after a car crashed into a utility pole.More >>
The power is back on for more than 3,500 SCE&G customers after a car crashed into a utility pole.More >>
A blaze reported in Mount Pleasant turned out to be a false alarm, a fire official says.More >>
A blaze reported in Mount Pleasant turned out to be a false alarm, a fire official says.More >>
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that eight subjects have been arrested in Orangeburg County on various drug distribution charges by a unit made up of county, state, and federal agents.More >>
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that eight subjects have been arrested in Orangeburg County on various drug distribution charges by a unit made up of county, state, and federal agents.More >>