Kingstree woman charged after home goes up in flames

Bond has been set at $10,000 for a woman accused of starting a fire in a Kingstree home.

According to investigators, Wendy Grant was arrested and charged by the Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office with third degree arson.

Firefighters responded to a home engulfed in flames on the 60 block of James E. Clyburn Blvd. Friday just before 4 p.m.

Investigators found bottles of accelerant in different areas of the residence and were able to conclude that an accelerant started the fire. They say the blaze started in the living room closet.

Officials say Grant lived in the home. An affidavit states she "intentionally and maliciously" set a fire that caused damage to her dwelling.

The investigation is ongoing.

