Man struck, killed by train in Goose Creek

The Berkeley County Coroner's Office and Goose Creek Police Department are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a train on Easter Sunday.

According to Coroner Bill Salisbury, 44-year-old Harold Stewart, Jr. was hit by an Amtrak passenger train Sunday morning when walking on the sidewalk that crosses tracks on Red Bank Road and Highway 52. The incident happened around 10:15 a.m.

"Witnesses stated that the arms were down and the lights flashing when Stewart stepped in front of a northbound Amtrak passenger train," Salisbury said.

Stewart was pronounced dead on scene. The coroner will determine his official cause of death.

