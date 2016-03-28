North Charleston homicides on the rise

Murder rates continue to rise in North Charleston, after a woman was shot and killed Sunday morning.

Shalaine Jenkins, 20, was allegedly shot and killed by Davey Ramsey after an altercation ensued between the two and another man.

With her death, the city has hit nine murders in 2016.

"We don't have to know each other, but we have to embrace each other. We gotta support each other, uplift each other and we gotta love each other," Brenda Young, Jenkins' aunt said as she pleaded for the violence in the city to stop.

Two weeks ago, gunfire erupted near Northwoods Mall in North Charleston.

One teen was killed after police say an apparent drug deal turned deadly.

Young says these crimes are happening too often.

"It's a senseless, tragic death and if we keep reacting with violence where is that going to leave us?" she said.

This time last year, there were two murders in North Charleston. In 2014 there were three during the same time period.

"There is so much hatred that people carry around," Young said while wiping tears from her eyes. "For what? Even if somebody does wrong to you, we have a legal system. Sometimes it may not work out for the best, but you utilize it."

North Charleston Police say they are now working to find a solution to the recent crimes.

Jenkins' alleged murderer was denied bond on all charges Monday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All rights reserved.