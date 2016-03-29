NCPD investigating after group of men rob Rivers Avenue convenience store

North Charleston police officers are investigating after a business on Rivers Avenue was robbed Tuesday morning.

Officers were on the scene of the Tiger Mart at 3255 Rivers Ave. just before 4:45 a.m.

According to an incident report, surveillance video shows four men wearing hoodies and white gloves approach the store and bring a man inside at gunpoint before going through his pockets.

Some of the suspects then went behind the counter and held a store clerk at gunpoint while going through his pockets and the store's cash register.

An unknown amount of cash was taken from the register, in addition to $30 belonging to the store clerk and a blue Nokia cell phone from the other man.

The incident report states the suspects fled on foot across Rivers Avenue, toward the back of a restaurant on Reynolds Avenue.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.