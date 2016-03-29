Authorities identify remains found in Hemingway

Authorities have identified the human remains found in Hemingway in December, 2015 as those of William Berkeley Harrison, age 43.

According to a news release from the Hemingway Police Department, the remains were found in a wooded area of Atlantic Avenue on Dec. 7, 2015.

A news release from December states that a hunter called the police when he found the remains. Officials initially said the body was decomposed beyond recognition.

No signs of foul play were discovered during the autopsy, the news release states.

According to the release, Harrison's cause of death could not be determined.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Harrison family," the message from the Hemingway Police Department reads. "This has been a long and trying ordeal for the family."

