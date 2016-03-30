TRAFFIC ALERT: Crashes affecting Wednesday morning commute

Authorities are working three crashes in the Tri-County that are impacting the morning commute.

The latest accident was reported at 6:45 a.m. on I-26 in the eastbound lanes near Ashley Phosphate Road. No injuries have been reported in that crash.

Earlier, a crash was reported on Tom Hill Road at U.S. 52 in Moncks Corner. Injuries have been reported, but there is no information on the extent of those injuries.

That accident was initially reported at approximately 6:03 a.m. Speeds of 10 mph were being reported in the area shortly after the crash.

A third crash has one lane of Ladson Road closed near at Ackerman Drive at approximately 6:23 a.m. Stop-and-go traffic was being reported near the crash site.

Injuries have been reported in this accident as well.

Click here for the latest Live 5 First Alert Traffic conditions.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All rights reserved.