FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: All lanes open on the crosstown after a motorcycle crash

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

All lanes are open on the Crosstown between Spring and Cannon streets after a crash early Thursday morning. 

Charleston police said the accident closed two northbound lanes just after 7 a.m. Charleston County dispatch told Live 5 News the crash involved a single motorcycle. 

Officers advised motorists to take alternate routes while they worked to clear the accident. 

