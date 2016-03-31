Cooper River Bridge Run Expo preps for racers, families from around the globe

More than 75,000 people from across the globe are expected to flock to the Charleston Area Convention Center Thursday for the Cooper River Bridge Run Wellness Expo.



While around 35,000 people are registered for Saturday's race, family and friends of the event will enjoy all it has to offer. The expo will include around 190 vendors, selling running gear for racers.



The expo is the only chance for registered racers to pick up their race packets. Participants will get their bibs and computer timing chips. They will also pick up important race day information in the "swag bag."



The 39th annual bridge run t-shirt looks different this year. Organizers say this is the first year they've gone away with the white shirts.



Unless you've had your packet mailed to you, you'll need to go to the Expo to pick up your packet. Thursday's Expo will be from noon until 8 p.m.

Friday's Expo will be 12 hours of packet pickups and prepping for the race. It runs from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.







