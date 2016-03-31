Flowertown Festival comes back for its 44th year

Spring has sprung and that means it's time for the 44th Annual Flowertown Festival, happening this weekend in Summerville. (Source: Flowertown Festival)

Spring has sprung and that means it's time for the 44th Annual Flowertown Festival, happening this weekend in Summerville.

The charity event was started by the Summerville Family YMCA in 1972. Over 200,000 people attended the festival in 2014.

The Flowertown Festival is one of the largest arts and crafts festivals in the Southeast and was voted one of the Top 20 events in the region by the Southeast Tourism Society.

It will be held along Main Street Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be over 200 vendors on site, including food and drink vendors, arts and crafts and plenty of beautiful flowers to choose from during the three-day festival.



In addition to the vendors on site, The Taste will also held on all three days. There, attendees will be able to sample food from local restaurants. Organizers say 25 percent of sales from The Taste will go towards support of the YMCA.



Admission and parking are free. There will also be kids activities and a farmer's market on Saturday and Sunday!

More information on the event can be found here: http://www.flowertownfestival.org/

A new Flowertown Festival mobile app, available on iPhone and Android phones, can direct you to all the vendors and events.

