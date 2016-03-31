Mermaids, hockey and more in this week's 5 Around Town

There are many options to keep you busy this weekend! We've got you covered in this week's 5 Around Town.



Weeki Wachee Mermaids at the South Carolina Aquarium

The World Famous Weeki Wachee Mermaids are returning to the South Carolina Aquarium from March 28 through through April 3. The mermaids perform three times a day in the Great Ocean Tank. Shows feature the mermaids performing underwater choreography and swimming along other sea animals.



The performances are at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. daily and guests are encouraged to arrive early to get a seat. All performances are included with regular admission. More information can be found at: www.scaquarium.org.



Flowertown Festival



Spring has sprung and that means it's time for the 44th Annual Flowertown Festival, happening this weekend in Summerville.



The Flowertown Festival is one of the largest arts and crafts festivals in the Southeast and was voted one of the Top 20 events in the region by the Southeast Tourism Society.



It will be held at Azalea Park Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



There will be over 200 vendors on site, including food and drink vendors, arts and crafts and plenty of beautiful flowers to choose from during the three-day festival.



In addition to the vendors on site, The Taste will also held on all three days. There, attendees will be able to sample food from local restaurants



Admission and parking are free. There will also be kids activities and a farmer's market on Saturday and Sunday.



More information on the event can be found here.



South Carolina Stingrays-Final Home game



The South Carolina Stingrays are closing out their season at home this Saturday at the North Charleston Coliseum.

The Stingrays will take on the Orlando Solar Bears at 7:05 PM.

The night is also fan appreciation night. Special guests will attend the match and team members be giving fans the jerseys off their backs in a form of gratitude.

Parking is free and tickets are still available online here.

