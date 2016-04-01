Flowertown Festival to draw 200,000 for Summerville YMCA program

Come Friday at 9 a.m. the Town of Summerville will be buzzing with people from across the globe for the Flowertown Festival.



Police have blocked of designated roads, for hundreds of tents to line town streets and fill Azalea Park in Summerville. More than 460 vendors will greet the roughly 200,000 visitors as the town will nearly quadruple in size for the festival.

The festival will be held Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

Vendors will sell unique arts, crafts and photography. They'll also have food and fun for the whole family.



Funds raised this weekend will go directly toward the Summerville YMCA's children program.

As for road closures in Summerville this weekend, South Main Street to West Carolina Avenue and all secondary streets off South Main will be blocked for the festival. To direct Northbound and Southbound traffic, South Gum and South Magnolia will be diverted to one-way streets.

The Summerville Police Department will be at the festival to make sure things go smoothly. They say they want everyone to come to the festival and have a great time, but are asking attendees to keep their pets and drones at home.

More information on the event can be found here: http://www.flowertownfestival.org/.

A new Flowertown Festival mobile app, available on iPhone and Android phones, can direct you to all the vendors and events.

