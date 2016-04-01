FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, tornadoes possible Friday

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch Friday until 3 p.m. for Berkeley, Colleton, Dorchester, Orangeburg, Hampton, Calhoun, Aiken, Barnwell, Clarendon, Allendale, Jasper and Bamberg counties.

Live 5 News Meteorologist Joey Sovine says strong spring storm system will move across the Southeast Friday, bringing the threat of widespread showers and storms.

The rain will start inland with the better chance of showers and storms coming along the coast Friday afternoon.

Any storms that develop could become strong to severe. Sovine says damaging wind gusts is the main concern out of any storms that develop.

Highs Friday will be in the low 80s.

Storms are possible overnight, with the rain starting to taper off Saturday morning.

If you're running the Cooper River Bridge Run, Sovine anticipates that rain continuing through race time. Improving conditions are expected through the day with a beautiful, sunny Sunday on the way.

