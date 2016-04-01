Inclement weather moves the Cooper River Bridge Kids Run 3 hours earlier

The Cooper River Bridge Kids Run will start a few hours earlier Friday in an effort to avoid inclement weather.

The toddler waddler, quarter mile, and mile were originally scheduled for 5 p.m., according to the schedule on the Bridge Run's website, but will now start at 2 p.m., according to the Bridge Run's public relations director.

The free Kids Run & Wonderfest Festival will still start at noon. Face painting, mask making, jump castles and a petting zoo are among the activities planned at the Kids Run Wonder Fest. Food will also be available for free and for purchase.

RELATED: A strong spring storm system will move across the Southeast Friday, bringing the threat of widespread showers and storms to the area.

