Dominic Ondoro wins 39th Cooper River Bridge Run

The results are in and the winner of the 39th Cooper River Bridge Run is a familiar face to running enthusiasts here in the Lowcountry.
Dominic Ondoro was the first person to cross the finish line this year. He was the first to cross the finish line last year as well.
"This year there were many strong guys," said the two-time defending champion."I trained hard"
Ondoro said he enjoyed the race, and competing in Charleston was worth it.
The first woman to cross the finish line was Monicah Wanjuhi Ngige.
MALE LEADERBOARD Pos. Name Country Pace Time Diff 1 Dominic Ondoro - Kenya 4:40/mi 29:00.08 +0:00 - $10,000 prize 2 Tsegaye Getachew - Ethiopia 4:40/mi 29:00.53 +0:00.45 - $3,000 prize 3 John Muritu Wanjiku - Kenya 4:40/mi 29:03.09 +0:03.01 - $1,500 prize 4 Geoffrey Kenisi - Kenya 4:42/mi 29:16.30 +0:16.22 - $1,000 prize 5 Hillary Too - Kenya 4:43/mi 29:19.74 +0:19.66 - $800 prize
FEMALE LEADERBOARD Pos. Name Country Pace Time Diff 1 Monicah Wanjuhi Ngige - Kenya 5:18/mi 32:56.53 +0:00 2 Etaferahu Temesgen - Ethiopia 5:19/mi 33:02.48 +0:05.95 3 Etalemahu Habtewold - Ethiopia 33:06.58 +0:10.05 4 Grace Wambui Nganga - Kenya 5:22/mi 33:23.61 +0:27.08 5 Susan Jerotich (KEN) - Kenya 5:25/mi 33:38.93 +0:42.40
James Senbeta - USA - 25:30.16
Caitlin Batten - USA - 37:41
Mackenzie Johnston - USA - 33:56
Check out full race results here.
